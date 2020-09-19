Watch Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Over the Top Gender Reveal

Getty

"We are having a baby GIRL!" the mom-to-be captioned the video.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have just raised the bar for extravagant gender reveals.

On Saturday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star and film producer announced they are expecting a baby girl by having a skydiver fly down with a pink colored parachute. Lala, 30, and Randall, 49, both posted videos of the epic reveal on their Instagram profiles.

As shown in the footage, a skydiver, who was attached to a pink parachute and large pink ribbon, touched down on a field as Lala, Randall and their friends cheered and applauded.

"Oh my god!" Lala said, before embracing Randall, who then exclaimed, "I told you!"

"We are having a baby GIRL!" she captioned her post, below.

The podcast host was joined by several of her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars and pals, including former star Stassi Schroeder.

Stassi, who is also pregnant and expecting a baby girl, posted a video of Lala's priceless reaction to the exciting news.

In the clip, which Stassi shared on her Instagram Stories, an emotional Lala looked right into the camera as she exclaimed, "We have little baby girls coming! I hope they do better at life than us."

Lala announced she was pregnant on an episode of her podcast, "Give Them Lala...With Randall," earlier this month.

"I'm like shaking right now, because I can't believe it's a real-life thing. I'm really emotional," Lala began, before revealing the exciting news. "I cry about everything, but today is very much happy tears."

"Today is my 30th birthday and I can't think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers," she continued. "And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too… I am pregnant!"

"Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!" Randall added enthusiastically.

Lala, who has been engaged to Randall since 2018, shared her excitement over becoming a mom, while also joking about her intense pregnancy hormones.

"I am so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she expressed. "It's very interesting and I'm going to try not to bawl my eyes out. I cry about everything. I look at the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I'm, like, is [it] happy or sad, I don't know."

This is the first child for Lala, while Randall shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.