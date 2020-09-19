Why Lili Reinhart's Opinion About Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion is 'Unpopular'

Getty

The "Riverdale" star weighed in after social media exploded over the exes getting together for a table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

Lili Reinhart had certain feelings about the latest Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion.

The famous exes got together virtually for Thursday's hilarious table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and, of course, social media collectively lost its mind as fans couldn't get enough of the pair playing off each other during the charity event.

But the "Riverdale" star felt the viral attention was perhaps too much.

Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 18, 2020 @lilireinhart

"Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone?" Lili, 24, posted to her Twitter account on Friday. "Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they're involved in something together."

She concluded, "Let them live their lives in peace."

For the reading of the iconic 1982 teen comedy, Jennifer took on the role of Linda Barrett while Brad played Brad Hamilton. During the pool dream sequence, Linda flirts with Brad.

"Hi Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy," cooed Jennifer.

Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005 and were once considered one of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples.

Perhaps Lili was being protective of Jennifer and Brad, as she has had to deal with keeping her relationship private as well.

After her ex Cole Sprouse announced their split, Lili took to social media to clarify her remarks she gave in an interview for Refinery29.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.' They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months," Reinhart explained via Twitter. "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

"I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private," she continued. "I was addressing my depression."

As Jennifer and Brad are likely to reunite again for Sunday's Emmys -- both are nominated -- social media may be sent in a tizzy once again.

And TooFab will keep you posted if Lili reacts.

