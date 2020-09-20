Kulture Has an Instagram Page And All Is Right with the World

Instagram/Getty

Cardi B introduced her daughter's page on Saturday night, where it quickly snatched nearly 500,000 followers.

Okay, maybe it isn't enough to make "all is right with the world" but it's enough to put a smile on our faces, and when your world is the dumpster fire that is 2020, every smile is precious.

On Saturday night, Cardi B injected a little positive light into that world by announcing the launch of daughter Kulture's Instagram page. And the newly single mother launched it in style, with nine posts and plenty of face.

Kulture was serving serious face in the first series of posts, rocking a stylish plaid skirt and owning the sidewalk like its her own personal runway.

"you are so corny for this cardi [sic]," wrote one follower, and we couldn't agree more. And yet, it's still one of the most adorable things we've ever seen. The post that follower, named alesfenty, was commenting on was a video clip of Cardi "interviewing" culture about where she got her "swag."

This is the content we need right now. Cardi and Kulture coming through in a year when so few people and things have!

We love that Cardi is captioning these posts like they're coming from Kulture's perspective. In one video clip of the two of them walking through a parking lot -- looking fierce in matching pink, "Kulture" captioned it, "My mom was annoying me but it’s ok cause I look cute."

In a meta moment, Cardi even uploaded a pic of Kulture checking out her own Instagram page, captioning that one, "On my Instagram making sure my mommy don’t post nothing embarrassing on my page."

The new page went live on Thursday night and in just over 12 hours racked up nearly 500,000 followers, though it surely got a boost from Cardi promoting it from her own page, where she enjoys 75.7 million followers.

The move came a day after Cardi took to Instagram Live to set the record straight about why she and Kulture's daddy, Offset, are getting divorced, per TMZ. Despite rumors that it has to do with his cheating or even an out-of-wedlock child, Cardi said that isn't the reason at all.

"I just got tired of f--king arguing," she said. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave ... nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart."

"I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man," she continued. "Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave."

Cardi has been adamant that she is not looking for child support or even primary custody of Kulture, wanting the divorce to be amicable. Offset has yet to comment on his daughter having a page, but she threw some love his way, following only his page and her mommy's.