Leslie Jones Was 'Bored' Watching the Emmys, But Denies Hating on Schitt's Creek

Getty

"I don't get how people just jump to conclusions."

Leslie Jones wasn't too thrilled watching the 2020 Emmy Awards, but swears it wasn't due to "Schitt's Creek's" record-breaking sweep through the comedy categories.

After the Canadian television show won nine Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Jones, 53, took to Twitter to say she was "bored" watching the show, immediately prompting fans to accuse her of hating on Daniel Levy's beloved show.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum never mentioned "Schitt's Creek" by name, something she reiterated as she responded to followers.

"Ugh why do I bother watching the Emmys!" Jones wrote right after the Comedy Series win -- the show's seventh win in a row of the night -- kicking off a lengthy series of tweets and replies.

When a fan told Jones, "Don't knock it until you watch it. #SchittsCreek is a fantastic show," the comedian replied, "girl miss me with bullshit" alongside an eye roll emoji. In another direct response to the same tweet, she simply wrote, "NOPE."

She later clarified, "Also I didn't even say that show in my post. I was just bored people just jump to conclusions."

Another user retweeted Jones' post and added, "We ain't gonna try subtle shade towards Schitt's Creek." The comedian replied, "Um what you gonna do?"

A few hours later, another fan tweeted, "It's nice to see a show win that has never won," saying they were "tired" of shows like "Modern Family" winning every year. In response, Jones reiterated that her tweets weren't targeting any show in particular.

"I'm confused I didn't mention any show in my post," she wrote. "I could have just been bored. I don't get how people just jump to conclusions."

The "Supermarket Sweep" host also replied to someone who retweeted her initial post about the Emmys and wrote, "Because a gay love story is important too" -- clearly referring to "Schitt's Creek."

Jones echoed her previous tweets and again denied she was throwing shade at "Schitt's" or any show for that matter.

"Huh um didn't mention any show in my post," she replied to the fan. "I really was just bored y'all shouldn't just jump to conclusions."

See her tweets, below.

Ugh why do I bother watching the Emmys! 🙄 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 21, 2020 @Lesdoggg

🙄 girl miss me with bullshit — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 21, 2020 @Lesdoggg

Um what you gonna do? — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 21, 2020 @Lesdoggg

I’m confused I didn’t mention any show in my post. I could have just been bored. I don’t get how people just jump to conclusions — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 21, 2020 @Lesdoggg

Huh um didn’t mention any show in my post I really was just bored y’all shouldn’t just jump to conclusions — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 21, 2020 @Lesdoggg

Jones seemed a littler happier later in the evening, praising Tyler Perry's Governors Award speech and Zendaya's Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series win for "Euphoria."

I did she is so fly — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 21, 2020 @Lesdoggg

