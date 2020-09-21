Penn Badgley Welcomes First Child With Wife Domino Kirke

Getty

It's a boy!

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke confirmed Sunday that the two have welcomed their first child together.

Kirke took to Instagram to share the exciting news that they've welcomed a baby boy into the world. "His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum," the singer wrote alongside a photo of her placenta.

The new mom also posted a photo of their newborn on her bedside to her Instagram Story.

The "You" actor, 33, and "Half Blood" singer, 36, began their romance in 2014. Three years later they tied the knot in a small court house in Brooklyn, NY.

Kirke revealed her pregnancy back in February, following two previous miscarriages.

She wrote: "On the road again... pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it."

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all," she added. "It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries."

She concluded her lengthy post saying, "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

Prior to the arrival of their newborn son, the singer told US Weekly that Badgley is a "good stepfather" to her 10-year-old son, Cassius, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, musician Morgan O'Kane.

Kirke said, "He doesn't have to be 'dad' so he can have more fun with him. It's really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn't grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

The "Gossip Girl" alum also recently shared some sweet words about his wife on Instagram for her birthday.

"You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA," he wrote.

Badgley gushed, "You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I'm really glad we're married."