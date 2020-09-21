Sarah Levy Has Best Reaction to Schitt's Creek Emmys Sweep -- Plus, How You Can Watch the Show

ABC

Also a star on the show, the daughter and sister of co-creators and stars Eugene and Dan Levy was filmed watching at home as the sitcom swept all seven comedy awards.

It was a feat never before seen in the history of the Emmys, and one that will be nearly impossible to ever replicate.

Not only was "Schitt's Creek" the first sitcom to take all four acting awards during Sunday night's televised broadcast, but the Pop TV show would go on to sweep the entire comedy category, taking home additional honors for writing, directing and Best Comedy.

And with Covid restrictions leading to a restructuring of the show to divide the awards by category, that meant the entire first hour was devoted to Comedies. And that means the entire first hour shifted between the awards presenters and the tent the entire "Schitt's Creek" cast shared for the show.

One person missing, though, was Sarah Levy, daughter and sister to the show's co-creators and stars Eugene and Dan Levy. Sarah, who also appeared on the show, was instead at home with her husband watching something miraculous happen.

Last night happened so that this montage of my sister’s reactions could exist. Love you, @sarahlevy_ . Wish you could have been there with us...but this is almost better? Thanks for capturing it @outerbridge_g. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qKCIcdZtjj — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020 @danjlevy

Thankfully, he had the foresight to record her raw, unfiltered reactions as Catherine O'Hara won her first acting Emmy, followed by Eugene Levy and then three wins in a row for her brother, Dan.

After that, it was a stunned Annie Murphy for Supporting Actress and by then, there was no doubt that "Schitt's Creek" was going to complete the sweep by taking home the Best Comedy category as well.

By this point, Sarah had watched her friends, co-stars and her family take home award after award after award, celebrating the final season of the critically-acclaimed darling that didn't really catch on in the United States until Netflix picked it up and shared it with a wider audience.

Dan quickly shared the adorable montage of Sarah's reaction to each win in turn. "Last night happened so that this montage of my sister’s reactions could exist," he wrote. "Wish you could have been there with us...but this is almost better?"

Now, after such an astonishing feat on Sunday night, it looks like Comedy Central -- a sister station to Pop TV under the ViacomCBS umbrella -- is jumping on the bandwagon to offer the entire series for fans who may not have Pop or Netflix.

If you also don't have a DVR, Comedy Central is asking for a pretty hefty commitment, scheduling the show in five-episode blocks every Friday night starting October 2. At 80 half-hour episodes in its entirety, that's 16 weeks.

For those who are caught up and ready to see what the big deal was with this final season that it won a total of nine awards (including two handed out during the Creative Arts Emmys last week), Netflix will be dropping the sixth season a week later, on October 7.

In other words, there is now almost no excuse to miss out on what is officially one of the most awarded and acclaimed comedies of all time. And, even better for binge-watchers who hate an unresolved cliffhanger, it tells a complete story from start to finish.

