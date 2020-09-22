Mariah Carey Was Not Hacked, Explains What Was Going on With Those Weird Tweets

Getty

The elusive chanteuse had fans scratching their heads after posting all-caps tweets like "THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED" and "RESTING IN PIECES."

The good news is that Mariah Carey's Twitter feed was not hacked on Monday, despite seeming evidence to the contrary.

In fact, the iconic singer knew exactly what she was doing, even if fans had absolutely no idea what was going on. One by one, she left them more and more perplexed with each tweet.

The first was an all caps declaration, "THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED." That came just after 2 p.m. ET and immediately had fans wondering what that meant. Sure, she is the undisputed queen of Christmas, but is she in that much of a hurry to get there?

THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020 @MariahCarey

Perhaps it's a statement about how Covid social distancing will make familiy get-togethers more complicated than before. Or maybe she's just as eager to put 2020 into the rearview, and skipping Thanksgiving might just move us a step closer to achieving that dream.

She then tweeted, "THERE CAN BE MIRACLES," and now her fans were singing "When You Believe" -- but still not sure what was going on.

CALAMITY AND DOG HAIR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020 @MariahCarey

ONE SUMMER NIGHT, WE RAN AWAY FOR A WHILE... — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020 @MariahCarey

These were followed by "CALAMITY AND DOG HAIR," "RESTING IN PIECES" and "ONE SUMMER NIGHT, WE RAN AWAY FOR AWHILE..."

Now speculation started shifting to this perhaps being song titles for an upcoming album, though the subject of some of these songs would be a little bizarre to say the least. Finally, though, Mariah cleared it all up -- and fans were actually pretty close.

They were all titles, just not for a new album.

C’mon, I could never cancel Thanksgiving 😂 I just wanted to share a few chapter titles from my memoir 📖👀#TMOMC https://t.co/zvnLDjLn5r https://t.co/9zVq9TlAaj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020 @MariahCarey

Cracking up at how literally they took her first post, Mariah tweeted, "C'mon, I could never cancel Thanksgiving." She then cleared up all the confusion, adding, "I just wanted to share a few chapter titles from my memoir."

"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" was first announced this past July and is scheduled for release next Tuesday, September 29.

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs," said in a social media post over the summer. "Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit."

It's also apparently a little bit about miracles, calamities, dog hair, one summer night and maybe a little something to do with Thanksgiving.

Carey is also reading the audiobook version of the book, which will be available the same day, so if anyone really wants to hear her say some of these bizarre phrases, they only need to catch this version (it also promises special musical moments throughout).

