Star Wars Vs. Star Trek! Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart Face Off in Epic Uber Eats Ads

Who would win in a fight between Luke Skywalker and Jean-Luc Picard? Funny you should ask...

It's a debate that's never really been settled: which sci-fi franchise is superior?

But Star Wars vs. Star Trek may soon have a definitive victor after Uber Eats pitched Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart (sorry, Sir Patrick Stewart) against each other for an epic new series of ads.

The first sees the two galactic legends facing off in a dark warehouse, Yank Hamill trading his trusty lightsaber for a baseball bat, while Brit Stewart wields a cricket bat instead of a phaser.

"Tonight, I'll be eating a veggie cheeseburger on ciabatta — no to-may-toes," Hamill growls.

"Tonight, I'll be eating four cheese tortellini, with extra to-mah-toes," Stewart sneers back.

"Careful now, daddy's not here to save you," Stewart mocks Darth Vader's son, prompting a very awkward comeback from his adversary.

The pair face off in further ads playing table hockey and Connect Four... with many more to come, hopefully!

Check 'em out below!