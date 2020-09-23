Now We Know Why Denise Richards REALLY Shouted 'Bravo, Bravo, F--king Bravo' In Kyle Fight

Bravo

Previously unseen footage shows Denise felt like Kyle was setting her up -- and producers intervened.

While Denise Richards will sadly no longer be one of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she provided some of the most memorable moments of the past two seasons -- including one that went viral before it ever even aired.

When the first promo for Season 11 dropped, it showed Denise looking straight into the camera and exclaiming, "Bravo, Bravo, f--king Bravo!" But when the fight between her and Kyle Richards in which she said it aired, the footage wasn't included.

It aired later in the season as part of a montage highlighting how many times Richards walked away from or threatened to shut down production ... but now, the footage has finally been seen in full.

Bravo aired it as part of a "Secrets Revealed" episode on Wednesday night. Some backstory: It happened during an argument Denise and Kyle were having over Dorit Kemsley, who showed up late to Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave's wellness retreat because she needed to do glam.

"Who gives a shit if she wants to come all glammed up?" asked Denise. Replied Kyle: "It rubbed me the wrong way that day, that's how I felt."

When Kyle said she left her kids to be at the retreat, Denise said they all did. "I had f--king surgery and I still showed up. I f--king worked and showed up," she added. "I worked that day and got in my car."

"You told us later you didn't," Kyle then told Denise, catching her off guard. "Are we gonna do this now Kyle? Really? Kyle," said Richards.

In a confessional, Kyle claimed that while Denise said on-camera she had been working and that's why she arrived late to the retreat, she told them later, off-camera, she wasn't working at all.

"I thought you told us, honestly, you didn't work," Kyle said to Denise during the fight. "I'm not f--king doing this," the "Wild Things" star shot back. "What do you care? No, there's not another story."

It was at that moment Denise then shouted, "Stop. Bravo, Bravo, f--king Bravo. I am not doing this, you guys."

In her own confessional, Denise explained she was so angry because she felt Kyle was "trying to make me look like I was lying" and "trying to set me up." She added, "I was pissed off. I was like, 'Shut the f--k up, don't throw me under the bus.'"

"I'm done, guys. Kyle, we're not doing this," Denise snapped at her costar. "I am going to go nuts. I need [showrunner] Chris Cullen or I'm out. You are doing this on purpose. Guys! You're part of this production."

A producer then came to the table, clearly frustrated with the situation. "Denise, you worked in the morning and you came late. We know it all," he told her. "Don't worry about it. Get back to reality!"

"I didn't know that," said Kyle. "They're not going to do something like that to you," she added, referring to production giving her a bad edit.

"Clearly they are," said Denise. "You are."

"That's not how I roll," Kyle then told her. "I'm not here to make up something that makes you look like you did something you didn't do."

That's where the clip ended. The show then tossed to unseen reunion footage where the women talked about the moment.

Denise claimed she learned to say, "Bravo, Bravo, f--king Bravo" from Kyle, who put the blame on Lisa Rinna. "I'm sure I said it," said Rinna. Kyle then explained they didn't use it as a "Don't use this footage" tactic, but simply to let production know they were still applying their makeup in earlier seasons.

"They said, 'Oh, if you say something about your kids or your husband or this or that, they won't air it,'" Denise said, doubling down on her claim. Kyle continued to deny it.

"It's a great meme now, so thank you Denise," added Kyle. "To you, it's a great meme," Denise replied, "but whatever."

Richards quit the show after the most recent season.

"You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have," she explained on "The Real" this week. "I'm glad that I did it though."

"It was actually a really tough decision," she added. "I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging."