Kristin Cavallari Denies Dating Stephen Colletti, Says Romance is 'Last Thing' On Her Mind

Instagram

"I love him to death, but no we're not dating."

Kristin Cavallari is clearing up any rumors about her dating life.

After getting fans in a tizzy by posting an adorable selfie with her former sweetheart Stephen Colletti last month, the reality star set the record straight during an interview on Thursday with People.

"Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years," the Uncommon James founder, 33, began. "I love him to death, but no we're not dating."

"That's the last thing on my mind right now."

And although Kristin separated from her husband, Jay Cutler, in April, she said she's not quite ready to jump into the dating pool.

"I'm not interested in anybody right now. I'm happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship," she explained. "I don't really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends."

The estranged couple share Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

On Wednesday, the former "Laguna Beach" star opened up about her decision to split with Jay.

"It was the hardest decision I've ever made," she told People. "Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."

"I'm proud for making this decision," Kristin continued. "It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time. I'm really excited about the future all around."

She also announced the end of the pair's show "Very Cavallari" in May after three seasons.

"My kids are the most important thing to me. What's best for them?" she asked herself. "Probably not doing a reality show, having to talk about divorcing their dad."

During Thursday's interview, Kristin also teased a reunion with her former "The Hills" co-stars.

"I talk to Brody [Jenner], Audrina [Patridge] and Heidi [Pratt]," she explained. "I just saw that they're going to maybe start filming soon, and I'm pretty sure I owe them an episode."

"We'll always have that connection, and we'll always have something that we can relate to each other on that no one else can," she continued.. "It's just a cool thing to be able to share with each other."

But she is ruling out another solo series for now.

"I don't think I'll do a reality show again," Kristin confessed. "I'm happy taking my kids to school in the morning, going to the office and then coming home and cooking dinner. Rinse and repeat -- my life is fairly boring, but I kind of like it!"

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.