Kyle Richards Saw One of Her Stolen Rings On the Most Unlikely Star's Instagram Page

Richards reveals she started an investigation and even went undercover to find the person wearing it after seeing this photo.

Kyle Richards revealed a wild new twist in the search for her stolen jewelry, after she lost over $1 million in personal items when her home was robbed in 2017.

On Wednesday night's "Secrets Revealed" episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards said that she actually saw one of the missing pieces in the most random of places after the burglary: Diane Keaton's Instagram page.

"I had the craziest thing happen," she said in previously unseen footage. "I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton -- she posted a picture of a psychic's hands on the 3rd Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand."

"It was the craziest, craziest story," Richards then told Andy Cohen and the rest of the cast. "So we reached out to one of our agents at The Agency [Mauricio Umansky's real estate firm] who happens to represent Diane Keaton and I said, 'You need to find out what the situation is.'"

"So Diane got back to her and she was a psychic on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica and that she just took a picture of her hands because she thought the nails were so interesting," Richards continued.

While they didn't show the image during the episode, this is likely the photo in question -- as Keaton's caption read, "YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I LOVE BLACK BUT IS THIS TOO MUCH? I TOOK THIS PHOTO OF A FORTUNE TELLER IN SANTA MONICA."

Kyle actually hired a PI to try and find the woman, before Richards and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave went undercover to the Promenade themselves to see if they could locate her too.

"We thought we were hot on the trail," said Teddi, "but then we realized we were just being sent in circles."

Since Kyle was filming "Halloween Kills" in North Carolina at the time and was back and forth between that and shooting RHOBH, she "didn't have time to focus" on the investigation as much as she would have liked.

"But I do want to pick that up again," she added, "because I want to know if she bought that from someone at a pawn shop, even if I have to buy it back from her, I'm happy to do that."

In 2017, while away on a family vacation, burglars stole over $1 million in jewelry -- much of which was Kyle's late mother's, passed down -- and all of her handbags.