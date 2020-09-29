15 Celebrities Who Regret Altering Their Appearance

Getty

Sometimes cosmetic procedures just don't provide the results that patients are looking for.

For celebrities, living life in the spotlight creates an undeniable pressure to seem perfect and many will go to any length to achieve that look. In their quest to be camera-ready at all times, some A-listers choose to turn to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to alter their appearance.

While these methods work wonders for some celebs and help them to feel confident in their own skin, others are unfortunately met with less than desirable results. In fact, there are stars that have publicly shared their regrets about undergoing certain treatments.

Courteney Cox admits she had a difficult time aging in the spotlight and as she got older, decided to get facial fillers and injections at the advice of several doctors. Eventually, a friend told her it was time to stop and she realized she didn't look like herself at all anymore.

"What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.' So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it's good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: 'This person's amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.' You meet them and they say, 'You should just do this.' The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh s--t, this doesn't look right,'" Courteney told NewBeauty.

Thankfully, she was able to get her fillers dissolved and she's "natural as I can be."

Heidi Montag infamously underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, including a nose job, liposuction and breast augmentation when she was just 23. She now says she was way too young to make such life-altering decisions about her body and that she wishes she "could jump into a time machine and take it all back."

"I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet... I wish I had waited and not made a decision so young because I have long-term health complications," Heidi told Cosmopolitan.

While Gwyneth Paltrow is open to cosmetic procedures in the future, she has said that she never wants to get Botox again.

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy. I looked like Joan Rivers!" Gwyneth Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar.

Khloe Kardashian had a bad experience getting fillers in her face and had to get it all dissolved. She says she's now scared to do it again.

"I don't know if it's Botox or filler, [but] I did one of them and my whole face went numb and I could not make [an expression]. I had to dissolve everything...I looked crazy and I still think the effects are like, in there...And my face was so f--ked, I had to go and get this whole thing, like, dissolved. It was a bummer because now I'm afraid to do it again, but I swear, I think things are still in my face," Khloe said during an episode of "Kocktails With Khloe."

Jessica Simpson called it quits with lip injections way back in 2006 because it didn't look natural.

"I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades -- it went away in like four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn't like that," Jessica told Glamour.

Nicole Kidman admits to getting Botox in the past but called it an "unfortunate move" and didn't like that it made her unable to move her face.

"I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again," Nicole said.

While Lisa Rinna admits she has a love for Botox, she says she regrets overfilling her cheeks.

"I had Juvederm put in my cheeks. That's what I overdid -- big time. When you change your face, you don't look like yourself. Looking fresher is one thing. I look like a freak! I always said I wouldn't change my face, but I did it. I can't not be honest about it. I'd look like a fool. It's so obvious. I don't believe in lying. I used to feel like it was nobody's business. But when this happened, I realized I couldn't hide it," Lisa told momlogic.com.

The late Kenny Rogers underwent several cosmetic procedures in his lifetime and said that the one part he wishes he hadn't changed was his eyes.

"I kind of wish I hadn't done it. Looking back at some pictures of myself, my eyes were a lot warmer than they are now, and I miss that. As you go through life, you make choices. Some are good, some are bad," Kenny reportedly told the National Enquirer.

Cameron Diaz revealed that she's tried Botox in the past but didn't like how it changed her face.

"I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that]'… I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all," Cameron told ET.

She added of her laugh lines, "I love it, I don't mind. It's like, 'Guess what this means, I've smiled my whole life.' I love life. I'm happy I don't have a problem with that."

The late Joan Rivers was always candid about her plastic surgery procedures but revealed there was one that she was not happy with - her liposuction.

"I didn't check out the doctor and the result wasn't smooth," Joan reportedly admitted.

"Modern Family" actor Reid Ewing says he regrets the plastic surgery procedures he underwent to try to cope with his body dysmorphic disorder. He unfortunately met with several unqualified doctors and was forced to go into hiding after every operation.

"After all the swelling finally went down, the results were horrendous. I vowed I would never get cosmetic surgery again even though I was still deeply insecure about my looks. It took me about six months before I was comfortable with people even looking at me...I wish I could go back and undo all the surgeries. Now I can see that I was fine to begin with and didn't need the surgeries after all," Reid wrote in an article for the Huffington Post.

Jamie Lee Curtis has been open about her choice to have plastic surgery but says at the end of the day, none of it truly works to make you feel better about yourself.

"I've done it all. I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it...There is this illusion that once you do it, then you'll be fine. That's just horses--t. I looked worse," Jamie told The Telegraph.

Tara Reid's breast implant surgery in 2004 negatively affected other parts of her body and she considers the procedure "probably the stupidest thing [she] ever did."

"My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing. I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work," Tara told Us Weekly.

Sharon Osbourne hasn't been shy about her plastic surgery procedures but back in 2012, she said that she was thinking about calling it quits because she didn't like the way she looked.

"No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, 'Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.' So I'm like, 'No more. No more abuse,'" Sharon said on The Talk.

Despite those sentiments, Sharon did decide to go under the knife again for a facelift in 2019, but says she was much happier with the results.

After starring in "Dirty Dancing," Jennifer Grey says she got a nose job that ruined her career.

"I went into the operating room a celebrity and came out anonymous. It was the nose job from hell. I'll always be this once-famous actress nobody recognizes because of a nose job," she told The Mirror.