Hostage Situation Breaks Down in Oregon as 11-Year-Old Boy is Shot Dead

KPTV

Three of the five people in the house were killed.

A hostage situation in Oregon tragically ended in the deaths of three people, including an 11-year-old boy.

On Monday police were called to a home in Salem after reports people were being held at gunpoint inside.

A hostage negotiator with Marion County Sheriff's Office made contact with the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco.

But as they spoke on the phone, officers suddenly heard gunshots and were forced to storm the house. One deputy fired "a yet to be determined number of rounds" during the attempted rescue.

"Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect," the sheriff's office confirmed in a statement.

Inside, officers found 24-year-old Diari Bustos-Bustos dead from a gunshot would, as well as a yet-to-be-identified 11-year-old boy.

A 43-year-old woman, Laura Rocio-Bustos was also found suffering from a gunshot wound, but alive; she was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from the home unharmed.

Upstairs officers found Lopez-Tinoco dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers were harmed.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims has not been confirmed.

The deputy who opened fire, two-year vet Ricky Kittelson, was placed on administrative leave after the incident, per protocol.