The 20 Most Popular Celebrities on Instagram Right Now

@Instagram may be the most followed account on the app, but these celebs are not far behind!

With over one billion users signing into Instagram every month, it's no surprise that celebrities and influencers have amassed huge followings on the app. While many have millions of loyal followers, only a select few have passed the 100 million mark -- and only two celebs have ever hit 200 million!

Users may be surprised to learn who ranked number one on the list, as the star with 238 million followers isn't even an actor or musician! Meanwhile, the number two spot went to a female singer, who only very recently broke the 200 million mark. The actor taking third place followed close behind and may hit the milestone in a matter of weeks!

The rest of the top 20 is made up of lots of other famous faces -- including a former couple, some frenemies, and almost all of the members of the Kardashian family!

While this list reflects the most followed celebs as of right now, the numbers are constantly changing and things could change over time!

Find out who made the list of the most popular celebrities on Instagram...

20. Demi Lovato

Instagram: @ddlovato

Follower Count: 93.2 million

19. Kevin Hart

Instagram: @kevinhart4real

Follower Count: 99.4 million

18. Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Follower Count: 102 million

17. Katy Perry

Instagram: @katyperry

Follower Count: 107 million

16. Miley Cyrus

Instagram: @mileycyrus

Follower Count: 115 million

15. Khloe Kardashian

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Follower Count: 122 million

14. Nicki Minaj

Instagram: @nickiminaj

Follower Count: 123 million

13. Jennifer Lopez

Instagram: @jlo

Follower Count: 132 million

12. Kendall Jenner

Instagram: @kendalljenner

Follower Count: 139 million

11. Taylor Swift

Instagram: @taylorswift

Follower Count: 140 million

10. Neymar

Instagram: @neymarjr

Follower Count: 142 million

9. Justin Bieber

Instagram: @justinbieber

Follower Count: 148 million

8. Beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce

Follower Count: 154 million

7. Lionel Messi

Instagram: @leomessi

Follower Count: 167 million

6. Kim Kardashian

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Follower Count: 189 million

5. Selena Gomez

Instagram: @selenagomez

Follower Count: 194 million

4. Kylie Jenner

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Follower Count: 196 million

3. Dwayne Johnson

Instagram: @therock

Follower Count: 199 million

2. Ariana Grande

Instagram: @arianagrande

Follower Count: 203 million

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram: @cristiano

Follower Count: 238 million

