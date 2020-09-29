The 20 Most Popular Celebrities on Instagram Right Now

@Instagram may be the most followed account on the app, but these celebs are not far behind!
With over one billion users signing into Instagram every month, it's no surprise that celebrities and influencers have amassed huge followings on the app. While many have millions of loyal followers, only a select few have passed the 100 million mark -- and only two celebs have ever hit 200 million!
Users may be surprised to learn who ranked number one on the list, as the star with 238 million followers isn't even an actor or musician! Meanwhile, the number two spot went to a female singer, who only very recently broke the 200 million mark. The actor taking third place followed close behind and may hit the milestone in a matter of weeks!
The rest of the top 20 is made up of lots of other famous faces -- including a former couple, some frenemies, and almost all of the members of the Kardashian family!
While this list reflects the most followed celebs as of right now, the numbers are constantly changing and things could change over time!
Find out who made the list of the most popular celebrities on Instagram...
20. Demi Lovato
Instagram: @ddlovato
Follower Count: 93.2 million
19. Kevin Hart
Instagram: @kevinhart4real
Follower Count: 99.4 million
Instagram: @kourtneykardash
Follower Count: 102 million
17. Katy Perry
Instagram: @katyperry
Follower Count: 107 million
16. Miley Cyrus
Instagram: @mileycyrus
Follower Count: 115 million
15. Khloe Kardashian
Instagram: @khloekardashian
Follower Count: 122 million
14. Nicki Minaj
Instagram: @nickiminaj
Follower Count: 123 million
13. Jennifer Lopez
Instagram: @jlo
Follower Count: 132 million
12. Kendall Jenner
Instagram: @kendalljenner
Follower Count: 139 million
11. Taylor Swift
Instagram: @taylorswift
Follower Count: 140 million
10. Neymar
Instagram: @neymarjr
Follower Count: 142 million
Instagram: @justinbieber
Follower Count: 148 million
8. Beyonce
Instagram: @beyonce
Follower Count: 154 million
7. Lionel Messi
Instagram: @leomessi
Follower Count: 167 million
Instagram: @kimkardashian
Follower Count: 189 million
5. Selena Gomez
Instagram: @selenagomez
Follower Count: 194 million
4. Kylie Jenner
Instagram: @kyliejenner
Follower Count: 196 million
Instagram: @therock
Follower Count: 199 million
Instagram: @arianagrande
Follower Count: 203 million
Instagram: @cristiano
Follower Count: 238 million
