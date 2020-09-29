Naya Rivera's Sister Breaks Silence After Reports She Moved in With Naya's Ex to Help Raise Nephew

Getty

"I'm not concerned with the way things look," says Nickayla Rivera.

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla has alluded to reports that she moved in with Naya's ex Ryan Dorsey in order to help raise her nephew Josey after her sister's tragic drowning death.

Still clearly grieving her family's tremendous loss, Nickayla posted to her Instagram Stories, "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself."

That last statement could be seen as confirmation of the reports that she and Ryan have agreed to work together in helping raise Naya's five-year-old son with Ryan, Josey Dorsey.

"I'm not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure," Nickayla continued, possibly referring to an awareness of the reports that began circulating on Monday.

Instagram

She may also be aware that there is a contingency of people out there who believe that this is more than just a situation where Nickayla is helping Ryan with Josey, suggesting the two have struck up a romance.

Her next statement could be a direct response to a litany of vile and nasty comments on all of her most recent posts on Instagram from people making this assumption and then judging her horribly over it.

"What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, and never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same," she wrote. Clearly, at least to this point, they cannot.

Nickayla's comments come on the heels of The Daily Mail reporting that she and Ryan were living together now in a three-bedroom home, seen shopping together for household goods at a nearby department store.

The 25-year-old model has not posted to her Instagram page since July when she posted back-to-back tributes to her older sister Naya.

Based on the nastiness of the comments showing up even in those posts, we don't imagine she's in any hurry to return there no matter what may or may not be happening in her personal life.

Ryan's Instagram page has been equally quiet since he posted a tribute to Naya on July 25, with his followers attacking him on that post -- and others -- just as viciously. Ryan has not posted anything in response to the reports, or this backlash.

The reality is that no one knows definitively what is going on, and even The Daily Mail's report referred to them coming together as family to be there for Josey. Any other spin appears to be coming from the fans themselves.