NJ Cops Awarded $2.5M After Superiors Allegedly Harassed Them With a Dildo Named 'Big Blue'

Many of the highly inappropriate practices were reportedly caught on film.

A group of New Jersey police officers have been awarded almost $2.5 million after they claimed they were harassed with a dildo.

Five officers and one part-time employee sued Mountainside Police Department alleging they were subjected to a hostile work environment over a period of ten years — which included being constantly slapped and humiliated with a sex toy dubbed "Big Blue".

The $2,450,000 settlement will be split between the plaintiffs, officers Christopher Feighner, Richard Latargia, Thomas Norton, Jeffrey Stinner and James Urban, as well as part-timer Amy Colineri — around $400,000 apiece before lawyer fees.

The 46-page lawsuit accused Detective Sgt. Andrew Huber and Lt. Thomas Murphy of a litany of highly inappropriate behavior, while Chief Allan Attanasio allegedly turned a blind eye.

The list of accusations, broken down by NJ.com, claimed the two cops would chase others with the dildo and wave it in their faces, hide naked in the locker rooms and ambush unsuspecting officers, and poke people's rears with their flashlights.

Huber would frequently "tuck his penis and testicles between his legs to look like a woman's groin area," and try to get officers to touch him there, the lawsuit claims.

Warning: Graphic Content Below

The suit alleges they also engaged in the self-described practice of "braining", which involved placing one's testicles on an unsuspecting victim's food or drink, take a photo and then show the person after they consumed it; it also claims they constantly threatened anyone eating or drinking around them that their food may have already been "brained".

The two allegedly sniffed the female dispatcher's chair, offered to inseminate her, and ogled photos of her daughter.

The lawsuit accused the pair of engaging in a "gazer" game every day for a two year period, in which they unzipped their flies and tried to get other officers to look, before branding them a "gazer".

Huber was also accused of defecating in another officer's boots, as well as throwing soiled toilet paper.

Chief Attanasio was also accused of frequently pointing his gun in the face of anyone who annoyed him.

The suit also claimed Huber and Attanasio once faked a distress call from a bar about an officer in distress to a neighboring town's police HQ, waiting for them to arrive, before stealing their car.

Many of the listed incidents are reportedly captured on video.

The settlement money will be paid through the borough's insurance company, rather than taxpayer money.

In the resolution, Mayor Paul Mirabelli said the borough was settling now to avoid "substantial future legal costs", as well as the fact that a jury verdict would not be covered by the insurance, and would shift the responsibility back to taxpayers.