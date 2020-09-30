Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Slams Speculation About His Sexuality: 'Just Wrong'

Getty

Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness has addressed speculation over his sexuality.

During an interview on "Anh’s Brush With Fame," the Australian actress, 64, said she hopes the public realizes the talk is "just wrong."

"He's been gay so many years," she joked, noting the same talk followed her after she starred in a 1988 film. "I was gay, too. You know when I did 'Shame?' I was gay. They were shocked when I got married."

"It's just wrong," Furness continued. "It's like someone saying to Elton John, 'Oh, he's straight.' I'm sure he'd be pissed."

Furness and Jackman met in 1995 while working together on an Australian TV series and wed a year later. But Furness said she takes umbrage with people telling her she is "lucky" to be married to the 51-year-old Oscar nominee.

"People don't realize, it's actually rude to say that," she said. "'Lucky' because he's a stud-muffin, you know, but that's showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman."

Back in 2013, Jackman admitted the gay rumors were affecting his wife.

"Just recently, it bugs her," he told THR. "She goes, 'It's big. It's everywhere!'"

In the same interview, Jackman's "X-Men" producer Lauren Shuler Donner denied the rumors as well.

"I have seen him with Deborra since the beginning of their trip to Hollywood, and I've been on five movie sets with him and have never seen him stray, have never seen him eye anyone," she said. "I met him when he did "Oklahoma!" [in 1999] He was genuine, hugely talented. He was in love with his wife that day and still is."

Furness recently spoke about what she loves most about being married to the matinee idol.

"He makes me laugh. He's hilarious," she told US Weekly in January. "Not as funny as me, but he's good. I give him all his best material!"

The couple share son Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15.