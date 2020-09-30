Hollywood Screenwriters & Stars Shade Themselves While Calling Debate 'Worst Thing I've Ever Seen'

Getty/Twitter

Hollywood is full of turkeys, bombs and bad ideas -- but according to a few stars, screenwriters and other industry insiders, they're nothing compared to what viewers witnessed during Tuesday night's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The night was, as CNN's Dana Bash plainly put it, a "shitshow," as the President's interruptions pulled focus from discussing anything really important. Instead, Trump somehow failed in not only denouncing white supremacists, but actually told the Proud Boys to "stand back" and "stand by."

"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck," said Jake Tapper after it wrapped up -- and many in Hollywood felt the same way. Sparking a trend, screenwriter Jeremy Slater tweeted out, "That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR," referring to the 2015 box office bomb.

Others followed suit, including "Howard the Duck" star Lea Thompson, "Star Wars" alum Mark Hamill and the writers of movies like "Baywatch," "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" and the Whoopi Goldberg film "Eddie," which included a Trump cameo.

"It was the worst thing I have ever experienced and I made out with a duck," tweeted out Thompson, who, yes, did share some PDA with the titular character in "Howard the Duck."

"That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special," tweeted Hamill.

"Sharknado" creator Thunder Levin played along too, writing, "That #debate was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote #Sharknado! It was so bad it was bad!"

Screenwriting duo Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who were responsible for the 2017 "Baywatch" film, also chimed in, tweeting, "That was the worst thing I've ever seen and we wrote a scene where The Rock and Zac Efron examine a dead man's taint."

See how more industry insiders reacted, while poking fun at their own resumes, below.

That's the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote EDDIE... which had a cameo by Trump.



Top THAT, motherf**ckers https://t.co/T9IUbDRqwe — Eric Champnella (@champnella) September 30, 2020 @champnella

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I was in SHAKMA. https://t.co/XuGcjEcroz — Amanda Wyss (@_AmandaWyss) September 30, 2020 @_AmandaWyss

It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote The Cat In The Hat movie. — Alec Berg (@realalecberg) September 30, 2020 @realalecberg

That was the worst thing I've ever seen and I wrote the My Left Foot episode of Kickin' it. — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) September 30, 2020 @HaHaScribe

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote DATE MY MOM. https://t.co/es4Lh6SuKc — 𝚊𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚗 𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚐 (@DrLawyercop) September 30, 2020 @DrLawyercop

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote a video game adaptation. https://t.co/pom7rmeiSn — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 30, 2020 @Justin_Marks_

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote Love at the Christmas Table. — Dayan Ballweg (@DayanBallweg) September 30, 2020 @DayanBallweg

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote all the Carrot Top CALL AT&T commercials. @jerslater — Ted McCagg (@tedmccagg) September 30, 2020 @tedmccagg

That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. And I was in this: pic.twitter.com/5cXgv7f76D — Michael Shanks (@MichaelShanks) September 30, 2020 @MichaelShanks

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I worked on SPECIES II *and* MORTAL KOMBAT: ANNIHILATION. https://t.co/cqH4qJCZEx — Mark Spatny VFX (@MarkSpatny) September 30, 2020 @MarkSpatny

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Strawberry Shortcake: the animated series https://t.co/oEjGFEcjQH — Judy Rothman Rofé (@neurotic_parent) September 30, 2020 @neurotic_parent

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote TEENAGE CAVEMAN. https://t.co/04wwyeREex — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) September 30, 2020 @Christosgage