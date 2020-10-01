Armie Hammer Says He 'Came Close to Losing My Mind' in Lockdown Before Divorce Filing

Getty

"I felt so intensely trapped, like a wolf who got caught in a snare and wants to chew his own foot off."

Armie Hammer revealed the personal struggle he went through when he was locked down in the Cayman Islands at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview for GQ, the "Call Me By Your Name" star said it was a "very complicated, intense situation" being confined in his father's apartment with his now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, daughter Harper, five, son Ford Douglas, three, and his father's wife.

"With big personalities all locked in a little tiny place. It was tough, man," the actor, 34, confessed. "I'd never dealt with anything like that before in my life, so I didn't have the tools. It was just this thing that snuck up on everybody."

"I don't think I handled it very well," he continued. "I think, to be quite frank, I came very close to completely losing my mind. I just felt completely powerless. And I was on an island where the lockdown was so severe that mail couldn't even come in. I felt so intensely trapped, like a wolf who got caught in a snare and wants to chew his own foot off. I was just like, 'I can’t do this. Get me out of here.'"

He claimed the island handled the lockdown very efficiently, but some of the restrictions appeared "draconian."

"Everything was closed. I mean, everything. The gas stations, the grocery stores. Everyone just locked themselves in their house. If you're out and they see you, you go to jail for a year. I am not kidding. One guy violated curfew by five minutes and they put them in jail for four months. They were not f--king around."

He added, "We couldn't leave the apartment, couldn't go in the pool, couldn't do anything. So it was a really concentrated family time, which is really great with the kids, but it was intense."

During the ordeal, Hammer and Chambers decided to separate after 10 years of marriage. On July 10, Chambers filed for divorce. Soon after, Hammer returned to the United States as Chambers continues to live in the Cayman Islands with their two children.

The couple announced their decision to split in a statement on their Instagram accounts.

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the message read. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

