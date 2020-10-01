Bethenny Frankel Drags Kylie Jenner for 'Flaunting' Stormi’s $12K Backpack During Pandemic

Getty/Instagram

The "RHONY" vet also clapped back after a fan tweeted, "Thinking Kris won't be joining your podcast anytime soon."

Bethenny Frankel dragged Kylie Jenner for showing off Stormi's luxury Hermes backpack in a recent Instagram share.

After Us Weekly reposted the clip of the reality star's two-year-old getting ready for her first day of school, the "Real Housewives of New York" vet, 49, took to the comments section to show her disapproval and she didn't hold back.

"I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I've seen yet," the entrepreneur shared. "It’s everything wrong with everything."

The photo and video shared by the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul featured her baby girl, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, rocking a pink Hermes Kelly Backpack, which retails for $12,000.

Many followers agreed with Bethenny's sentiment as it earned 3,000 likes, but she did receive some backlash, prompting the Skinny Girl founder to defend her comments on Twitter.

"I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter," Bethenny began. "I'm no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice."

The stunning rebuke by Bethenny caused one social media user to ponder if Bethenny crossed a line with the famous Kardashian/Jenner clan, including Kris Jenner.

"Thinking Kris won't be joining your podcast anytime soon," the tweet read.

"I would love to have her," Bethenny replied. "She has built a brand. They all have. If you want a podcast where people hide under the covers afraid to express their true opinions, this isn't the podcast for you."

And Bethenny wasn't done just yet with her clapbacks after a fan commented on her original tweet, writing, "What's the difference between that and then you tagging Hermes?"

"I can explain it to you but I can't understand it for you," wrote the reality star.

Ouch.

This isn't the first time Kylie has been slammed for gifting her only child expensive accessories.

In July, she took heat for sharing a photo of Stormi clutching a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy purse worth about $1,180.

"rich people are SO BAD at giving kids presents everyday expensive handbag??? they just want toys," one follower tweeted, as another posted in the comments section, "The cost of her handbag could feed the hungry children in LA. Just saying!"

Kylie has yet to respond to Bethenny.