Girl's Viral Reaction to Getting Hired is the Cheering Up The Internet Needed in 2020

The world, and by extension the internet, has not been a very happy place this year.

But 2020 got a much needed boost of positivity on Wednesday when a young girl's reaction to landing a job, in the middle of a pandemic, went viral.

"So I just hired this young girl and this was her response," her new employer, who goes by dakara_spence on Instagram, captioned the feel-good clip.

Her surveillance camera had captured the new hire calmly leaving the premises after her interview and walking to the carpark; suddenly she stops, and with a quick glance to check she is alone, she busts out a dance of pure unbridled joy — completely unaware anyone was watching — before gathering her composure once again and walking on.

Her boss can be heard laughing at the adorable scene — and pretty soon everyone else was too.

The sweet moment quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, Reddit and beyond, and reaction was pretty much universal in its delight.

Anyone skeptical about the veracity of the clip (as the employer is herself an Instagram comedian) need only watch the new worker's own Instagram video detailing her reaction to becoming a viral sensation.

"YOU GUYS I MADE IT ON TIK TOK AND COMPLEX!" she wrote, reposting the vid. "I PROMISE YOU I THOUGHT NOBODY WAS WATCHING! LMAOOO I WAS MISTAKEN!"

Barely able to contain her excitement, "kay kay" told her own tiny (but very likely to grow) number of followers how she discovered she was now a viral sensation.

"I didn't even know they did that yo!" she gushed, praising her new manager as "a blessing"

"She called me this morning, she was like I caught your dance yesterday, you went viral! You went on TikTok and you were 20million views!" she gushed. "I was like what? Nah, you lying. I gotta see for myself. Lo and behold..."

"I start tomorrow," she added. "Good vibes only over here - no negativity!"