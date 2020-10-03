Rihanna Dishes On New Album: 'I Just Want to Have Fun with Music'

Getty

While she just gave her fans an eye-popping treat with the Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show, Rihanna teased them a little more by hinting at what's to come on her next album.

The pop icon, 32, told The Associated Press recently that she has held "tons of writing camps" to choose the direction of her upcoming offering -- dubbed "R9" by fans -- and has asked herself questions on how to "reimagine" her music that has been "so structured before."

"What do I feel personally?" she mused. "What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?"

“You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy?" the "Umbrella" singer added. "I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet."

Although Rihanna is eager to share new music -- her last studio album, "Anti," dropped four years ago -- the pandemic has caused a bit of a bump.

"I want to go on tour but I can't, so I'm stuck with music that I love, and now I'm trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that," she explained. "That's a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I'm gonna get it done."

In July, she assured fans that she will make the wait worth it.

"I am always working on music," she told ET. "And when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

But Rihanna said she's not going to cut any corners when it comes to her musical legacy.

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," the "We Found Love" singer revealed. "It's taken this long. I'm gonna make it worth it."

