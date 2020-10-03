Sharon Osbourne Reveals How Often She and Ozzy Have Sex

Getty

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's sex life may have changed over three decades of marriage, but that doesn't mean it's any less intimate.

While discussing the sex drives of older women on "The Talk" on Friday, Sharon, 67, opened up about her own, revealing she and Ozzy, 71, get it on "a couple of times a week."

"Speaking for the older ladies here: when you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more," Sharon said. "Sex changes that it's not just about the sex, it's about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes."

"Those goosebumps that you got change into something else. It's that warmth. It's a respect. It is a feeling of love and comfort. Those butterflies change to that comfort," she continued. "The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It's the best thing in the world."

When co-host Sheryl Underwood asked Sharon how often she and Ozzy get intimate, Sharon first joked about her rocker husband's image back in the day, before sharing details about their sex life.

"We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That's no secret. He had enough for all," she quipped, before adding, "It's getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it's much less now. Let's say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship."

Sharon and Ozzy have been married since 1982 and have three children together: Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34.

In May 2016, the couple briefly split after it was reported that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist Michelle Pugh, but later reconciled the following July. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2017, Sharon revealed it wasn't just Pugh who was sleeping with her husband behind her back, claiming there were five other women.

"There were six of them: some f--king Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook," Sharon said at the time, denying to identify the sixth woman.

"He had women in different countries," she added. "Basically if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

During an episode of "The Talk" in 2017, Sharon spoke about her "newfound love" for her husband, saying he "was trying so hard to be a better person" after the scandal.

"35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again," she said at the time, per PEOPLE.

