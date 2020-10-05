American Idol Star Casey Goode's Newborn Son Tests Positive for COVID-19

Instagram

His mom said he caught it from a medical professional.

American Idol star Casey Goode is back in hospital with her newborn son Maximilian after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The baby, who was only born on September 22, was rushed to ER in the early hours of Saturday morning after running a fever in the middle of the night.

"We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week," his mom, AKA Quigley, revealed on Instagram on Sunday. "This has been a total shock to us."

The singer said she is quarantining alongside her two-week-old in the PICU.

"They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet," she wrote.

"Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover."

Max did not have the smoothest start to life; his mom went into labor at 37 weeks with a host of complications, learned of just as she and husband Alex were leaving their babymoon in Ojai.

"As we were making the drive back, I got some alarming blood work results back stating that I had a condition called cholestasis that put me and baby at risk," she revealed at the time.

She went into labor at home, keen on having the baby there; but when he stopped moving, they rushed to hospital.

"When we got there, we discovered that I also had preclampsia," she explained afterwards. "My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure."

After 12 hours of labor, he finally arrived, but with a very low heart rate that wouldn't increase.

"My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn't crying or moving much when he came out," she wrote.

"They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU."