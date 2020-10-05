Drunk Student Rescued By Firefighters After Getting Stuck Inside A Dryer

SWNS

Laundry day will never be the same again.

A drunken dare turned into a visit from the fire department for one college student in England - and it was all captured on camera.

Rosie Cole, a 21-year-old undergrad at Hull University, was encouraged by her housemates to try fit in their dryer during a night of drinking. While she was successfully able to complete the dare, things took a turn when she tried to get out — and realized she was stuck.

"It wasn't until I wiggled both my hips in and got my legs crossed behind me that I realized I couldn't get out. I am a bit dramatic so I didn't think it was that bad at first and my housemates were making me laugh," Rosie told HullLive.

She continued, "When I realized I couldn't uncross my legs and my hips were stuck I got a bit worried. Especially when I tried to free myself the dryer tipped forward and I couldn't get myself out. My arms were starting to hurt trying to hold myself up, and it was pretty hot inside the dryer."

When Rosie's friends were unsuccessful at dislodging her from the dryer, emergency services were called in to assist at the bizarre scene. Three firefighters showed up, expecting a slightly younger victim.

"When they rang emergency services and told them someone got stuck in a dryer the person on the phone asked how old they were. It was so embarrassing -- they had to tell her it was a grown 21-year-old woman. I was just in stitches," Rosie's housemate Lydia Dunwell explained.

The entire incident spanned about 20 minutes and, with the firefighter's assistance, Rosie was able to escape with just some slightly injured toes. The emergency personnel took the unusual ordeal in stride, giving the girls some fire safety tips, and even making a few jokes on the way out.

"When they were leaving they opened the washing machine and asked if anyone else needed saving," Rosie laughed.

Video footage of the incident has now gone viral but Rosie says she definitely won't be attempting the stunt again.