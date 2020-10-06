Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Stormi Making Halloween Cookies

Instagram

"Back with my favorite girl baking Halloween cookies."

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster got into the spooky spirit with a fun baking adventure.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul recorded the entire process with her 2-year-old daughter in a new YouTube video, all while wearing matching Snoopy-inspired Peanuts pajamas.

Kylie explained to viewers that this video was a follow up to their Christmas cookies video from 2019.

"Do you remember last year we decorated Christmas cookies? You do? We decorated all those Christmas cookies and it was so much fun," the mama continued. "We're gonna do it again but Halloween edition."

Jenner asked, "Are you gonna be a good helper?"

"Yes, Mommy! Let's make cookies again," Stormi answered as she directed Kylie to "look at the camera."

Stormi was eager to help as she added ingredients to the mixing bowl, whisked together the mix, and occasionally licked the utensils with her tongue.

After throughly mixing together the dough and creating spooky shapes with the help of cookie cutters, the two placed the cookies in the oven to get baked.

Stormi didn't waste anytime as she quickly began decorating each cookie. The little one also revealed that her upcoming Halloween costume is a minion from "Despicable Me."

Kylie explained that both herself and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, will be joining in on the holiday celebrations.

"You're gonna be the purple Minion and me and daddy are gonna be the yellow Minions," Jenner said.

Stormi replied, "That's so cute!"

Once the cookies were finished baking, Jenner asked Stormi who they should gift the cookies to. Stormi adorably answered without hesitation that she picked her cousin True Thompson.

Before the video ended, Jenner wished her viewers a happy and safe Halloween.

The Kylie Cosmetic creator said, "I hope everyone has the best Halloween despite everything, and I hope everyone stays safe. We love you guys," as Stormi added, "I love you!"