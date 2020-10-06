Rihanna Responds to Criticism of Savage X Fenty Models Dancing to Islamic Verses

Getty

"I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion"

Rihanna regrets using a song featuring Islamic verses in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

On Tuesday morning, the singer, whose second lingerie fashion show debuted on Amazon Prime last week, issued an apology to the Muslim community after she was criticized for having models dance to a track that included a Hadith, a collection of written accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The song, "Doom," is by London-based producer Coucou Chloe and features a remix of a Hadith narration. Taking to her Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized to her Muslim fans for her "careless mistake," saying the use of the song was "completely irresponsible."

"I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show," the "Ocean's 8" star began.

"I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly dishearted [sic] by this!" she continued. "I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in the project was completely irresponsible!"

Rihanna concluded, "Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih."

Instagram

Coucou also shared an apology, noting that she was "not aware" the song included a Hadith.

"I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song 'DOOM'," Coucou wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith."

"I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me," the artist continued. "We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms."

While Rihanna and Coucou have both apologized, the song is currently still included on the Savage X Fenty "Volume 2" playlist on Amazon Music.

