Marc Maron Asks Netflix for GLOW 'Wrap Up' Movie After Show's Cancelation

Star Betty Gilpin, meanwhile, reflects on "the best job I'll ever have."

Netflix shocked fans when it brought the hammer down on "GLOW" earlier this week, after filming for what would have been the final season had already begun.

Now, star Marc Maron is asking the streamer to let them give the show a proper ending -- albeit a different one than originally planned.

On Monday, Netflix announced they wouldn't be going forward with the fourth season because of COVID concerns, saying it was "especially challenging" to film the wrestling show safely. During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Maron claimed Netflix "didn't want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets" for the show while they waited for a time they could film safely.

Speaking with fans, Maron admitted it "does not sound fun to be on a set right now" thanks to all the new coronavirus precautions -- and said a few performers on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend "did not look comfortable" being there.

That being said, he added, "Okay, so you don't want to do the show anymore, but let us make a movie, right? Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie."

"They had the whole season laid out, we know sort of where it's going to go. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the opportunity to finish the story in a movie, right?" he continued. "That would be the best thing. Then it's all fine."

He told viewers to tweet at Netflix "that you're upset" about the show's cancelation, before saying he believed the shoot for a movie would take less time and remove some of the "financial pressures."

He also teased that he "heard some of the ideas for me and Ruth," adding, "I know some stuff and it was going to be good."

Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron and Rebekka Johnson supported Maron's pitch on Twitter.

Costar Betty Gilpin also reacted to the show's end in an op-ed for Vanity Fair on Wednesday, saying she was "sad" about the cancelation and calling her gig on GLOW as "the best job I'll ever have."

Acknowledging the pandemic and the larger issues at hand in the world right now, she added, "Apparently numbers-wise GLOW really only appealed to men in kimonos and women in cat hair, who as far as I'm concerned are the beating heart of the arts and the reason to keep waking up."

She went on the thank the cast and crew, told anyone needing a "break" from reality to watch the first three seasons and ended her message with a shoutout to costar Alison Brie.

"In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz. And in a real backhanded All About Eve move, in this metaphor I'm going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because, of course," she wrote. "I'm going to miss you most of all."

"Going to miss this," Brie captioned some cast photos on Monday, after the announcement was made. "Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever."

