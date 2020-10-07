Jill Duggar Admits She's 'Not On The Best Terms' With Family Due to 'Disagreements'

YouTube

Jill Duggar opened up about where she and her husband, Derick Dillard, stand with her family.

During an interview titled "Q&A: Learning From The Past & Preparing For The Future!" on YouTube, the former "Counting On" star revealed her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and her 18 siblings is going through some growing pains.

"Yes, there's been some distancing there," Jill, 29, confessed. "We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements and stuff, but we're working toward healing, definitely, and restoration. We're having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what's best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess."

"So it's difficult, but like we're praying and trusting God that the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything," she continued. "Definitely appreciate your prayers, but, don't want to go into detail too much."

Although she wouldn't divulge more information about the family rift, Jill did expand on why she, Derick, and their two children -- sons Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5 -- are not part of "Counting On" anymore.

"We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn't align with what we found out," she explained. "We ended up finding out that we didn't have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals."

Jill went on to say it was still a "really difficult decision," but the right one for her family.

As for returning to the world of reality television, the couple is hesitant.

"We will not go back on the show under the circumstances that we were under at the time that we left," Derick argued. "Meaning, just as a family, we have to be able to make decisions that allow us to navigate our lives and have the information and control so that we know whether or not we can even plan anything for our lives or not."

Jill agreed, adding, "Right now we have no plans to join back into the show or anything."

"We don't regret leaving the show. We feel like it was the best thing for our family, especially at that time. And even now, there's been other things that we've been grateful for -- like more family time."