Siberian Husky Awaits Trial For Allegedly Murdering Neighbor Cat

A judge could exonerate Zuma during the 12-year-old dog's trial come November 18.

A Siberian Husky in Denver was accused of killing a neighbor's cat and now sits in an animal shelter awaiting a trial.

Zuma, the 12-year-old dog who lives with Kevin and Valerie Kickham, reportedly wandered over to a neighbor's yard in Central Park early August and took the life of a seven-year-old Tabby cat, according to FOX 31 News.

"It was only this one moment in time that I lost track of Zuma and something did occur," Kevin confessed to the outlet with Valerie by his side.

Denver Animal Protection eventually picked Zuma up and has held him in their shelter since the alleged incident.

While Kevin and Valerie "feel bad" about the loss of the cat, they are very concerned for Zuma, whom they have sheltered since he was eight weeks old and call "son."

"He's very much our child," stated Valerie.

"I remember him taking part of his first Thanksgiving turkey," Kevin recalled fondly. "We fed him turkey in the bowl and next thing you know he actually jumped up and grabbed a piece of turkey for himself."

A spokesperson for the Denver Animal Protection told the outlet that a judge may exonerate Zuma. If found guilty, however, Zuma could be put to sleep or relocated "somewhere outside the city."

"It's not a scenario that's ideal," explained Kevin.

While they await the trial date set for mid-November, the Kickhams are allowed weekly visits to the shelter.

"Both of our last visits he wasn't excited," Kevin told the news source. "It's been very hard."

With the life expectancy of a Siberian Husky ranging from 12 to 15 years, the couple are fearful they may not have much more time together with Zuma.

"We know that it's not going to be much longer," Kevin added. "We've cherished every moment with him."

"We just want him back."