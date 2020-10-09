Louisiana Priest Arrested for Filming Threesome With Two Dominatrixes on Church Altar

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

A not-so-holy trinity.

A Louisiana Priest has been arrested on obscenity charges after having a threesome with two dominatrixes on his church altar, police claim.

Rev. Travis Clark, 37, was taken into custody on October 1, but neither his archdiocese nor law enforcement would say why.

But court documents released this week revealed the eye-opening details: on September 30, a parishioner was passing by Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11 PM, and noticing lights on inside at the unusual hour decided to peek in through the window — and was met with quite the surprise.

Inside, the witness claimed, they saw Rev. Clark, half naked on top of the altar; accompanying him were two women in high heels and corsets, wielding sex toys.

The illumination was actually a stage light set up, while a tripod mounted cell phone and camera recorded the whole scene. All three were allegedly having sex.

The witness made a cellphone video of their own, and called police to show them, KLFY reported.

Officers from Pearl River PD came and arrested all three on suspicion of having intercourse in a publicly visible place.

The two women were identified as 23-year-old Melissa Cheng, and 41-year-old Mindy Dixon, a porn star and dominatrix for hire.

According to the site, she posted on social media the day before the arrests that she was on her way to New Orleans to meet another dominatrix and "defile a house of God."

Indeed per Canon law, whenever a sacred place is violated it must be "repaired by penitential rite" before they can be used again in mass.

The archdiocese has already been rocked by sex scandals; on the very day of the arrest another priest, Rev. Pat Wattigny, reportedly disclosed to the Archbishop that he had sexually abused a minor in 2013, and was removed from the public ministry.