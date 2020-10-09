Meghan McCain Says Her Heart is Full For First Time Since Dad's Death After Giving Birth

Getty

"The part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing."

Meghan McCain revealed just how much motherhood has changed her life for the better.

Taking to her Instagram late Thursday night, the "The View" host gushed about welcoming daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech in September with husband Ben Domenech and the lovely surprises that come along with being a new parent.

"Motherhood is euphoria," the 35-year-old political commentator wrote. "All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations -- it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "I only wish I had done this sooner."

Meghan then thanked Ben for "taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure" and said she has never "felt so blessed."

Liberty's birth has also helped Meghan with the grief she has been dealing with since her father, the late Senator John McCain, passed away in August 2018.

"I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful," she continued. "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing."

She went on to share her appreciation for her fans allowing her to be protective and private at this time, even though she has chosen a profession in the public eye.

"It's all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable," she wrapped up the post, "And thank you for all the incredible words, blessing and kindness that have been extended to all of us, I am beyond grateful and humbled. ♥️🗽"