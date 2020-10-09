Valerie Bertinelli Shares Rare Photos of Eddie Van Halen From Night They First Met

Getty

The TV star is mourning the loss of her late ex-husband, who passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer.

Valerie Bertinelli paid tribute to her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, by posting sweet throwback photos of the pair together on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to social media on Thursday night, the TV star recalled some of the best moments she shared with the legendary rocker, who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

Instagram

The first picture was taken on August 28, 1980 in Shreveport, LA and shows the couple hugging, with the caption, "The night we met." A second photo from the same evening has Eddie with a pack of M&Ms in his mouth with his arm around Valerie.

The last three snapshots feature Valerie and Eddie celebrating Christmas, chilling on a couch together and enjoying a ride on a carousal with their son, Wolfgang, who was born in 1991.

Married from 1981 to 2001 and officially divorcing in 2007, the pair remained friendly after the split.

On Tuesday, Valerie shared a black and white photo of herself, Eddie and Wolfgang after news broke of Eddie's death.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she captioned the post on Twitter. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Wolfgang shared his own tribute on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of Eddie, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don’t think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.