Luke Perry's 90210 Costars Share Touching Tributes on His Birthday: 'Forever In My Heart'

Brian Austin Green shared the last photo Perry texted him before his death.

Sunday, October 11 would have been the late Luke Perry's 54th birthday -- and his "Beverly Hills, 90210" costars celebrated the occasion with tributes to their friend.

Perry, of course, played bad boy with a heart of gold Dylan McKay on the Fox series on which he starred from 1990-1995, and then again from 1998-2000. The actor passed away at the age of 53 in March 2019, after suffering a massive stroke.

Brian Austin Green posted two different tributes to his social media page, one showing the two actors together on the beach back in the "90210" days. "Happy Birthday brother!!" he captioned the photo, "Love You."

The second photo, he explained, was the last picture Perry himself ever texted him, telling his fans it's become the lock screen on his phone. The photo shows Luke at the beach with a dog. "This has been a really hard day but you positively touched everyone you ever met," Green added in the caption, "I love and miss you brother."

Jennie Garth shared a selfie of her with Perry, writing, "forever in my heart."

Ian Ziering, meanwhile, posted a photo of the show's male cast members, captioning it, "All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP." Rebecca Gayheart, who played Dylan's ill-fated wife Toni Marchette on the show, left a broken heart emoji in the comments.

Tori Spelling's tribute didn't include a photo of her with Perry, but rather one of her with youngest son Beau.

"Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now," she wrote. "And, doesn't feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke's bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that's everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."

Lastly, Shannen Doherty shared a photo of Perry to her Instagram Story, writing "Luke" about his picture.

