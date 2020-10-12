Carey Hart Teaching His Kids to Shoot Guns, Responds to Biden Support Criticism

Getty

The father of two, who is a Republican, explained why he's voting for Joe Biden.

Carey Hart says he's a "firm believer" in educating his children on how to shoot and handle guns safely.

Over the weekend, the motocross legend shared a series of photos showing his children with Pink shooting firearms at a gun range. In the post, Hart, 45, said he's "proud" of 9-year-old daughter Willow's skills, as well as how quickly 3-year-old Jameson was learning.

"Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm," he captioned the post. "And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud."

"I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm," he continued.

"No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards 🤘🏼🤘🏼. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYouDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear"

The father of two also shared his post on Twitter, where one of his followers replied by criticizing Hart's support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"It's badass you are teaching your kids. Which is why I'm so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage [sic]," the critic wrote. "Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump."

In response, Hart defended his endorsement of the former Vice President, saying he had "no choice."

"1st they don't want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??" Hart responded. "Second I'm a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice."

This isn't the first time Hart has called out people criticizing his support for Biden.

Last month, he clapped back at a critic who slammed his wife after she posted a photo of herself wearing a Biden-Harris t-shirt.

"Trump 2020! Unfollowing... Stick to music and stay away from politics.. Bye Alicia," wrote a fan, referencing Pink's real name, Alecia Moore.

"Bye Karen," Hart wrote in reply.

After another user claimed Democrats had "destroyed Black Lives for decades" and said Biden would take Hart's guns, he fired back with a long post in which he went after Trump and shared his thoughts on several of Biden's policies.

"I'll try to keep this short," he began, per Yahoo. "Yes Biden has been in politics for 47 years. Reason I am voting for him is because I 'hope' he puts together a great team that will do positive things. And that is what most of Trump's high-profile early [supporters were] planning for him to do. But his narcissism kicked in and away he went."

"Trump retweets white power shit all the time. Called peaceful protesters animals, and called the racist pieces of shit in Charlottesville 'good people," Hart continued. "[The Second Amendment] is a constitutional right, and no two people (Biden and Beto) can take that away. I for one think there needs to be stricter gun laws, 'cause guess what? That won't affect me because I'm a law-abiding citizen."

The ex-motocross competitor continued by sharing more reasons why he plans to vote blue.

"Military? Cheeto said that military were losers, made a stink about visiting a military cemetery and called a senator POW survivor a 'loser' for getting captured. All while he dodged the draft due to shin splints," Hart wrote, adding. "If Trump loves the military vets so much, why has he done next to nothing for them in the last 3.5 years? I for one don't want to defund the police. But there needs to be a radical recalibration of how they do things."

He continued, "Good on Trump if he did raise [salaries] for [minorities]. I must have missed that move, but good on him if he did. To wrap up, all those negatives for his one right doesn't get my vote. I’m sure the next dig will be some 'Creepy Joe' bullshit. Tell you what, I'd rather Joe smell my daughter's hair than Trump to grab her by the p---y."

"One thing you should know about me: Time doesn't heal all," Hart concluded. "And I remember all the f--ked up and decisive things Trump has done. And that is why he won't get my vote. Fact check anything I said."

