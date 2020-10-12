How Drew Barrymore Really Feels About Chloe Fineman's SNL Impression

YouTube/NBC

Drew confronts her double on her talk show.

Drew Barrymore is very much in on the joke when it comes to how others see her, showing some serious love to "Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman and her recent impressions on the variety show.

After Fineman poked fun at Barrymore's talk show debut on the October 4 episode of "SNL" -- and parodied her on Instagram over the summer -- Drew had Chloe on as a guest on Monday.

"There's really only one way to honor this woman and ask her to come to our studio and it's through those big yellow doors, ladies and gentleman Chloe Fineman," said Drew, as Fineman came out for an interview.

"I'm actually shaking a little bit this is the first time we are actually meeting in person," added Drew, "I'm really nervous to meet you, I am so excited, I am such a fan."

"I'm your biggest fan, you're going to make me cry," said Fineman, before Drew just continued to ooze love all over her guest.

"Comedy to me is, I think, more than medicine. It's what saves us in the world. It's the most attractive quality in any partner. It's the thing you want with your friends. It's what you look to entertainment for, laughing is the most important thing in the world," she said. "But your talent, your range, the way you play all your characters ... I am just in awe of you. I know I'm being so me to you!"

Fineman said her Drew impression started after she saw Barrymore on the cover of InStyle over the summer and "really wanted" the t-shirt she was wearing in the photo. After it came in, she dug into the "large wig collection in [her] boyfriend's shed" and the first viral video (below) was born.

"You brought so much joy. I immediately reposted that and then I was afraid I was going to drive you away," said Drew. "I'm not kidding, I was like, 'Now she knows I'm onto her she's going to move on, she’s going to lose interest.'"

That, of course, didn't happen -- as Fineman then brought her impression to "SNL" earlier this month. Drew, for what it's worth, never wants the sketches to stop.

"I hope you'll keep doing this on the show. You're my holy moley oley for life and I'm so thrilled you're here and I'm shaking with excitement," she told her at the end of the interview. "Thank you for honoring us with your presence here."