RHOC's Kelly Dodd Ties The Knot With Fox News' Rick Leventhal

Getty

"Two families blended!!! Jolie you finally have sisters!!"

Third time's a charm!

Wedding bells rang again for Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal this past weekend, after the two tied the knot in Santa Rosa, California on Saturday October 10.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of in her black wedding gown alongside her new husband. This is the third wedding for each of them.

"I'm so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!" she captioned the picture.

The Fox News reporter also posted a photo to Instagram and wrote, "With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly."

In other photos from their special day, the bride and groom are pictured with their daughters from previous relationships -- Dodd's daughter Jolie and Leventhal's Shoshana and Veronica -- as well as everyone else who attended the celebration.

It appears everyone except the newlyweds wore white, while the guests also rocked custom face masks. Before the wedding Dodd explained, "It says 'Rick and Kelly, 10-10-2020' for everybody to wear."

The couple began their romance back in 2019, when they met at a Hamptons party through "Real Housewives of New York City" star and mutual friend Ramona Singer.

After only dating a few months, the couple announced their engagement on November 15 that same year.

At the time, the Bravo star took to Instagram and wrote, "I can't believe I just got engaged!! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince."

A few days prior to saying "I do," Dodd shared a few details with Bravo about her pandemic wedding.

"We just have limited guests," she further explained. "It's kind of nice, though. Because it's intimate."

Dodd said, "I have friends from like grade school coming. It's very informal. It's not like it's going to have the flower girls and the whole thing. It's just gonna be her there and that's it."