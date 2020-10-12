Sharon Osbourne Ditches Grey Hair, Tired of Looking Like 'Grandma Clampett'

CBS

All it took was "one quick look" to realize it wasn't working for her anymore.

Sharon Osbourne is seeing red, again.

After 18 years of dying her hair crimson every week, the cohost of "The Talk" decided to try out platinum locks back in February, before later dabbling in light pink. Eight months later, she's over it.

Osbourne revealed her return to red on Monday's episode of the talk show, after celebrating her 68th birthday over the weekend.

.@MrsSOsbourne is a red head again! What prompted the change? Watch to find out 👀 pic.twitter.com/AirIicEvhU — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 12, 2020 @TheTalkCBS

"I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,'" Osbourne said of her decision to switch it up again, while referring to Granny from "The Beverly Hillbillies."

"I said to myself, 'Nah, I'm changing it back,' and that's what I did," she added. "Just one quick look, you know when you're like, 'Oh dear, no, gotta go.'"

She added the decision was connected, at least partly, to her birthday. After revealing she got a lot of flowers for her special day, Sheryl Underwood also wanted to know whether she had any "birthday sex" on Saturday.

"We waited til Sunday morning!"

Back in February, Osbourne said she was "just so fed up of going and having it dyed and having it dyed," that she went platinum.

"Why am I trying to do something or be something that I'm not? Just be who you are," she said at the time.