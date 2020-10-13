Read Letter Dominic West and Wife Catherine FitzGerald Gave Reporters After Viral Lily James Photos

SplashNews.com/Getty

West and his wife put on a united front after he made headlines earlier this week.

Dominic West and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, showed each other nothing but love in front of reporters and photographers outside their Wiltshire, England home on Tuesday -- after photographs of him with Lily James went viral on Monday.

The star of "The Affair" happily posed with his wife, the two kissing for cameras and showing off a hand-written note which was signed by both of them.

"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together," read the letter. "Thank you."

West, 50, and FitzGerald, 49, have been married since 2010 and share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also shares a daughter, Martha, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

The new sign of solidarity comes after West was photographed touring Rome with his 31-year-old "The Pursuit of Love" costar Lily James. In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, West was seen with his arms around James as the two rode a scooter together, before he was photographed stroking her hair and leaning in close during a lunch with their shared manager Angharad Wood.