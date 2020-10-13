Khloe and Kim Kardashian React to Kendall-Kylie Jenner Fight: 'It Just Sucks for Everybody'

E!

Kim also says it's "super annoying" Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble is caught in the middle.

ICYMI: the two Jenners got into it after a night out in Palm Springs, after Kylie refused to drop Kendall off at her own home in Los Angeles on their drive back. Corey Gamble was riding with them, with Kendall claiming he shouted "F--k you" at her, before she and Kylie got physical. Kendall admitted to hitting her sister in the face, before claiming Kylie "took her heel and put it into my neck."

Kylie and Corey allegedly left Kendall at a gas station -- where she was picked up by the Kardashians -- and went home without her.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's new hour, Khloe and Kim try to piece together what happened inside the Jenners' SUV -- as there were no cameras with them when the fight happened.

"There was already tension when the night started, there was tension at dinner, [Kendall] didn't come to the drag show and it was building up and building up and I think it just boiled over and that's what happened," Khloe. "I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it. I don't know if you're not a sister, how easy that is to get over it."

"The whole night sucks that it happened," she added.

"They had a sister fight," Kim chimed in, "Corey happened to be there, he's now in the middle of it. It's super annoying."

Khloe tried to explain some of their behavior by saying they were both drinking all night, saying they just weren't "being logical." Kim also suggested Kendall's anxiety issues also played a factor.

"Kendall has this anxiety that she struggles with, like her shaking and being so upset," said Kim. "I don't think she's had that kind of adrenaline since she's been an adult and that's tough."

While Khloe said she could empathize with Kendall, as she's had many fights with her sisters herself, she wasn't ready to pick sides. "Picking a side is not going to do anything right now," she added, saying she hopes Kendall feels supported and she and Kylie can figure it out on their own.

"I just feel bad that mom's in the middle," she added, as Kris Jenner's boyfriend is part of the drama. "It just sucks."