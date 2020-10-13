8-Year-Old Texas Girl Forced to Jump on Trampoline Until She Died of Dehydration: Police

Odessa Police Department

The ground temperature on the day was 150°F.

An 8-year-old Texas girl died after being forced to jump on a trampoline in extreme heat as a punishment, police have claimed.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with capital murder of their daughter Jaylin, who was found dead at her home in Odessa on August 29.

An autopsy later determined the child died of dehydration.

According to Odessa Police Department, the girl wasn't allowed to eat breakfast, and was ordered to jump on the trampoline without stopping for "an extended period of time", per Odessa American.

Investigators say she was denied water while she carried out her punishment.

A search warrant revealed the ground temperature outside the home on the day was 150°F; the surface of the trampoline was 110°F.

A coroner determined on October 8 that the death was a homicide by dehydration.