2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night!

Award Shows
The socially-distant award shows roll on with the BBMAs!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are the latest to go down amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning viewers should expect a very different show compared to years past.

The show was initially supposed to air live from Las Vegas back in April, but was pushed to October -- and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles -- due to COVID-19 concerns.

Returning for her third time as host, Kelly Clarkson is emceeing the show and kicked it off with a performance of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" featuring Pentatonix and Sheila E.

Other performers expected throughout the evening include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, Brandy, Ty Solla $ign and Doja Cat.

Garth Brooks is being honored with the elite ICON Award, presented to him by the one and only Cher ... while Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is presenting Killer Mike with the first ever Billboard Change Maker Award.

Post Malone had the most nominations heading into the telecast, with noms in 16 categories. Close behind were Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie EIlish with 12.

We'll keep updating this post with the most viral moments of the night below!

The Awkwardness Throughout

After the opening performance, there was zero applause. When Clarkson did her opening monologue, again, nothing. After Lil Nas X picked up the award for Top Hot 100 Song (above), there was no cheering.

We get it, there's no audience because it's a safety hazard amid the pandemic. And while viewers complained about the canned reactions on previous shows like the VMAs and Emmys, the BBMAs proved that maybe fake applause really was the way to go.

Clarkson even mentioned the silence later in the show. "There's no secret that there's no audience here tonight. I think we gathered that earlier when I was like woo and no one cheered with me," she joked. "So the producers and I were debating whether or not to have fake applause. I said, the only way I would agree to it is if I could control it, because I like control."

She then showed off a remote with laughs, cheers and even boos -- for "anytime Covid is mentioned because it sucks the life out of everything." Sadly, the remote never returned and the silences continued.

Billie Eilish Says Mask Up

While there was not a mask to be seen in early appearances from Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Richie and Lil Nas X, that wasn't the case for Billie Eilish.

Picking up her first two awards of the night, the "bad guy" singer wore a green floral mask that matched the rest of her outfit. As she hit the stage the second time to accept Top Female Artist, she also told viewers, "Please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands, be safe and take care."

