Bachelorette Stars Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Split After 8 Years of Marriage

The couple share two children, Fordham and Essex.

One of Bachelor Nation's longest lasting couples have called it quits.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced on Wednesday night they were splitting after eight years of marriage.

The couple, who got engaged on season seven of "The Bachelorette", got married the following year and went on to have two children, posted matching pictures but separate statements on their individual Instagram accounts.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Ashley wrote.



"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."



She asked followers to respect their privacy "as we move forward with the newness of our lives."

"Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children," she added. "Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."

J.P. meanwhile penned a longer post, admitting that while the split may have come as a shock to many, it has been brewing for some time.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," he wrote. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

He said he and his soon-to-be-ex had created "the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we'll always cherish."



"Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart."

He, too, requested privacy "as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children."

"Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie," he wrote.



"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."

It has been an especially challenging year for J.P., who was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome only in December.