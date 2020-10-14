Demi Lovato Hits Back at Fan 'Ashamed to Be a Lovatic' After Political Single

Island Records

Lovato took aim at Trump with her new single, "Commander In Chief" -- and criticism from MAGA fans.

Demi Lovato doesn't care if she loses fans after speaking out against President Donald Trump with her latest release, the political ballad "Commander In Chief."

The song, released on Tuesday night, delivers a message straight to Trump himself with lyrics like, "Do you get off on pain? We're not pawns in your game / Commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep."

In another verse, she also seemingly references his response to the coronavirus pandemic, singing "We're in a state of crisis, people are dying, while you lay your pockets deep / Commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?"

A press release said Lovato released the song "in an effort to vocalize the powerful emotions felt by millions and mobilize fans to get out and vote" -- but some of Demi's fans, dubbed Lovatics, aren't thrilled.

Demi took to her Instagram Story to share some of the criticism she's been getting since the song dropped.

"I hope you realize this makes people that don't have the same political views feel like they can't listen to you anymore," wrote one fan. "We could care less what you post about politics but this song is going [too far], especially when the majority of your family is Republican. I'm personally ashamed to be a Lovatic right now ... I really hope this doesn't ruin your career Demetria."

Lovato, however, made it clear she doesn't care if there's a negative impact for speaking out.

"You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? Or did you forget that we aren't just around to entertain people for our entire lives ... that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?" she responded.

"The difference between me and the type of artist you WANT and EXPECT me to be, (but I'm sorry honey that will never BE me) I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that," she continued. "I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."

"As much as I would like to be sad that I disappointed you, I'm too busy being bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience. ie, your family," she added.