Dexter Returning as Limited Series with Michael C. Hall

Everett Collection

The show will tentatively premiere in Fall 2021.

"America's Favorite Serial Killer" is headed back to TV.

Showtime has given the green light to a 10-episode limited series starring Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan. The revival will go into production early 2021, five years after it wrapped up its initial 8-season run.

"DEXTER is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for SHOWTIME, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Gary Levine, one of Showtime's Presidents of Entertainment said in a statement.

"We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series," the statement continued. "Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

