Model With 'Biggest Cheeks In The World' Ready For Upgrade

An Instagram model in Ukraine is ready for an upgrade on what she claims are the "biggest cheeks in the world."

Anastasia Pokreshchuk, 30, confessed her eye-popping features have caused a sensation, but feels her artificially-enhanced cheeks could use a little more plumping.

"You may think that they are too big, but I think that they're a little bit small," she told The Daily Star. "I need to refresh them again soon."

At the age of 26, Anastasia had fillers injected into her cheeks and has since spent over $2,000 on the cosmetic enhancers with no plans to stop, per The Mirror.

"After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them," she exclaimed to the outlet. "I want them to look like this and I'm very happy."

"I regularly inject other parts of my face myself," she claimed, saying she has given herself Botox for her forehead and fillers for her lips and the corners of her mouth.

She even had her jaw and chin reshaped to appear more chiseled.

"I understand that they look weird for other people but I don't mind," Anastasia divulged, after admitting she has lost count of her cosmetic procedures.

All the hard work and sacrifice has paid off according to the social media star, as she has amassed over 220,000 followers on Instagram.

Most fans celebrate the model's edgy looks, but some find the time to criticize the beauty ambassador.

"I've had people tell me I am an ugly b--ch and that I should kill myself, but when I see it I just laugh it off and ignore it."

And she has recently taken steps to properly and safely transform her face in the future.