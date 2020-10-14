Taryn Manning Says She Won't Do DWTS Because It 'Means You're a Has-Been'

Getty

The "Orange Is the New Black" star says she's a "good dancer" and has been invited to compete on the show several times.

Don't tell the stars that are competing on "Dancing with the Stars," but Taryn Manning might just think they're all has-beens.

At least that's the reason the "Orange Is the New Black" alum gave for rejecting invites to appear on the popular ABC celebrity dancing competition. Presumably, that would go for past stars who've appeared on the show as well across its 29 seasons.

For Manning, though, saying yes would apparently make a clear statement about the current status of her career.

"I've been asked to be on [the show] many times," she told Page Six. "I have this weird phobia that [appearing on it] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case."

And yet, if Manning is to be believed, she might well be a force to be reckoned with should she ever take the opportunity.

"Maybe it’s my own stuff, but, yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer," she told the outlet.

Current "has-beens" include Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, "Catfish" creator Nev Schulman and "One Day at a Time" star Justina Machado. And the list of legacy "has-beens" is just astronomical.

Nobodies like Mario Lopez, Kelly Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, Mel B, Amber Riley, Candace Cameron Bure, Bobby Bones, Nikki Bella, Bindi Irwin, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karamo Brown and freshly-minted Emmy winner Zendaya have all battled for that Mirrorball.

Sure, it could be argued that the show often features celebrities who aren't at the prime of their popularity, but it also features world-class athletes, reality stars and up-and-comers. And recent seasons have definitely seen a boost in star power.

The bottom line is that just like "The Masked Singer," ABC's reality juggernaut is a fun diversion that's open to any star willing to not take themselves seriously for a few months and try something new and fun.

Plus, it can open up a whole new range of fans, show a different side to the celebs participating and even create new career opportunities. It's only beneath you if you decide it's beneath you.