Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says She's Freezing Her Eggs After Split From Fiancé

Instagram

"I want kids one day but not anytime soon, so I figure why not do it now in quarantine?"

Becca Kufrin revealed she is taking steps to keep her fertility options open.

During an Instagram Story session on Wednesday, the former "Bachelorette" star, 30, opened up about her future plans to start a family after she split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

"I am in the process of freezing my eggs and last night was the first night for the shots, but I figure I want to document it and share it with you guys as much as I can," she began. "I think it's so important as women to know our bodies and our options. For me, I'm not old, but I'm not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon and I figure why not do it now in quarantine?"

She also shared a clip of herself administering the shots into her stomach.

"It's really not so bad," she explained during the video. "It doesn't hurt, but the hard part is just actually pushing it through your skin."

"Yesterday in the second injection I gave myself it kind of popped under my skin, like the liquid popped out at once, I felt it like a little bubble and I almost passed out," she continued. "We're stronger than we think girls."

Back in the beginning of September, Becca confirmed her split with Garrett after two years of dating.

During her podcast "Bachelor Happy Hour," the reality star announced the pair had ended their relationship after getting engaged on "The Bachelorette" in August 2018.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Becca said holding back tears.

In June, Becca revealed they were trying to "work through" their relationship after Garrett received backlash for posting support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know," Becca said on her podcast at the time.

Now Becca is enjoying her newfound freedom living in Los Angeles.

"I am single. Now that I can say that, it's easier to talk about where I'm at," she said on her podcast recently.

"I'm 30. I'm ready to maybe be OK with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se," she continued. "Just kind of enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer."