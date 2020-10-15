Timothée Chalamet Says He Felt 'Embarrassed' Over Lily-Rose Depp Yacht Makeout Photos

GQ/Ranell Medrano

Timothée Chalamet is sharing his thoughts on the now-infamous PDA shots of him and Lily-Rose Depp from last year -- and it's safe to say he wasn't too happy about them.

In an interview with GQ for their November cover story, the 24-year-old Oscar nominee admitted he woke up "feeling embarrassed" after the pics went viral.

Back in September 2019, Chalamet and his then-girlfriend, Depp, 21, were photographed having a steamy makeout session on a yacht in Capri, Italy. While Chalamet only had fond memories from the day, he said they disappeared when he discovered the internet's reaction and was shocked over the fact that some people assumed it was all a publicity stunt.

"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life," Chalamet recalled. "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.'"

He continued, "And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: 'This is a P.R. stunt.' A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"

The "Call Me By Your Name" star and Depp, whom he starred alongside in Netflix's "The King," were first linked back in December 2018. In late April 2020, the couple reportedly split after dating for a little over a year. Chalamet was later confirmed to be "currently single" in an interview with British Vogue.

A few months later, in June 2020, the "Little Women" actor was spotted locking lips with actress Eiza Gonzalez while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Meanwhile, in GQ's in-depth profile, Chalamet humbly looked back on his rise to fame, which began following his Oscar-nominated performance in "Call Me By Your Name."

"My world had flipped," he said. "But if I kicked it with my friends, things could still feel the same. I was trying to marry these two realities. But I don't even think I knew that was what I was doing. That dissonance was real. And thank God. Because I feel like if I'd caught up to it immediately, I would've been a psychopath or something."

Two years later, the actor has starred in several critically-acclaimed films, including Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." Chalamet, who is currently preparing to play Bob Dylan in the biopic "Going Electric" will next be seen in the ensemble cast in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" as well as the lead role in the star-studded film adaptation of "Dune." Both films were set to be released in 2020, but have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Chalamet's full cover story with GQ, here.

