John Legend Pens Moving Tribute to Chrissy Teigen After Miscarriage

Legend's beautiful words expand on his dedication to Teigen of his emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

John Legend broke America's heart during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards when he dedicated his powerful performance of "Never Break" to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, after the couple suffered a tragic miscarriage last month.

One day later, he expanded on that message in an Instagram post featuring that emotional performance. But it was in the caption that he was able to put to words what he'd been expressing through his music on Wednesday night.

"This is for Chrissy," he said again. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

"I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments," he continued. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

He then spoke specifically of his intent behind writing the song "Never Break," how it is a statement on the resiliency of their love through seven years of marriage. "Our love will remain," he wrote. "We will never break."

Legend then took the time to thank all of those who've come out to publicly support the couple after Teigen's heartbreaking reveal that she'd lost their baby. Not only are they grateful for the love and support, but they are touched by the stories shared by other couples who've suffered a similar loss.

"We’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," he penned. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."

Teigen has been understandably silent on social media, but Legend promised that she will "have much more to say about this when she's ready."

"Just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families," he concluded his heartfelt thoughts.

Teigen shared a devastatingly raw picture and update on September 30, revealing that she and Legend had lost their baby. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote.

She revealed that they had found themselves calling their unborn baby Jack, and so that is who he will always be to them and thanked everyone for their love and support, which has continued in the weeks since.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," Teigen wrote then. "But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."